DGA Awards 2019 Nominations Led By Bradley Cooper, Alfonso Cuaron, And Spike Lee

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film

DGA Awards Medallion Small Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Feature Film

The director nominees for the 2019 DGA Awards were announced, and there wasn't much in the way of surprises. As expected, Bradley Cooper was recognized for his directorial debut,He was joined by Spike Lee for, Adam McKay for, Alfonso Cuaron for Roma, and Peter Farrelly forMeanwhile, Cooper was also nominated in the First-Time Director category, so he's gotta win one, right?'s Bo Burnham was also nominated in this field, along with Carlos Lopez Estrada for's Matthew Heineman, and Boots Riley forA lot of names they could've included that were left out. No Ryan Coogler for? No Yorgos Lanthimos for? And in the First-Time category I'm surprised Paul Dano didn't get a nomination forThe DGA Awards will be given out on February 2nd.BRADLEY COOPERA Star is Born(Warner Bros. Pictures)Mr. Cooper's Directorial Team:Unit Production Manager: Robert J. DohrmannFirst Assistant Director: Michele "Shelley" ZieglerSecond Assistant Director: Xanthus ValanSecond Second Assistant Director: Matthew R. MilanThis is one of two DGA Award nominations this year for Mr. Cooper. He is also nominated in the First-Time Feature Film category for A Star Is Born.ALFONSO CUARÓNRoma(Netflix)Mr. Cuarón's Directorial Team:Unit Production Manager: Ana HernandezFirst Assistant Director: Frederic Henocque AlbinoSecond Assistant Director: Patrick HeyerdahlSecond Second Assistant Directors: Luis Fernando Vásquez, Julián 'Chico' Valdés, Arturo GarciaThis is Mr. Cuarón's second DGA Feature Film Award nomination. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film in 2013 for Gravity.PETER FARRELLYGreen Book(Universal Pictures)Mr. Farrelly's Directorial Team:Unit Production Managers: Alissa M. Kantrow, John Brister, Franses Simonovich (New York Unit)First Assistant Directors: J.B. Rogers, Alejandro Ramia (New York Unit)Second Assistant Directors: Paul B. Uddo, Jack McKenna (New York Unit)Second Second Assistant Directors: Gerson Paz, Jonathan WarrenLocation Manager: Louis ZuppardiThis is Mr. Farrelly's first DGA Award nomination.SPIKE LEEBlacKkKlansman(Focus Features)Mr. Lee's Directorial Team:Unit Production Manager: Marcei A. BrownFirst Assistant Director: Mike EllisSecond Assistant Director: Tracey HindsSecond Second Assistant Directors: Jason Perez, Christina Ann Walker, Anastasia FolorunsoLocation Manager: Tim StackerThis is Mr. Lee's first DGA Award nomination.ADAM McKAYVice(Annapurna Pictures)Mr. McKay's Directorial Team:Unit Production Managers: Julie Hartley, Jeff WaxmanFirst Assistant Director: Matt RebenkoffSecond Assistant Director: Joann ConnollySecond Second Assistant Directors: Yarden Levo, Dave Vogel (Washington D.C. Unit)This is Mr. McKay's second DGA Feature Film Award nomination. He was previously nominated for The Big Short in 2015. Mr. McKay also received a nomination this year in the Dramatic Series category for Succession.BO BURNHAMEighth Grade(A24)Mr. Burnham's Directorial Team:First Assistant Director: Dan TaggatzSecond Assistant Director: Vic CoramSecond Second Assistant Director: Evelyn FoglemanThis is Mr. Burnham's first DGA Award nomination.CARLOS LÓPEZ ESTRADABlindspotting(Summit Entertainment)Mr. Estrada's Directorial Team:Assistant Director: La Mar StewartSecond Second Assistant Director: Dominic MartinAdditional Second Assistant Director: Armin HoushmandiThis is Mr. Estrada's first DGA Award nomination.MATTHEW HEINEMANA Private War(Aviron Pictures)Mr. Heineman's Directorial Team:Unit Production Manager: Louise KillinFirst Assistant Directors: George Walker, Peter Freeman (Jordan Unit)Second Assistant Directors: Tom Mulberge (UK Unit), Tom Browne (Jordan Unit)Second Second Assistant Director: Tarik Afifi (Jordan Unit)This is Mr. Heineman's third DGA Award nomination. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary in 2017 for City of Ghosts and in 2015 for Cartel Land.BOOTS RILEYSorry to Bother You(Annapurna Pictures)Mr. Riley's Directorial Team:Unit Production Manager: Chris MartinFirst Assistant Director: Brian BensonSecond Assistant Director: Hilton Jamal DaySecond Second Assistant Directors: Sam Purdy, Nick AlvarezThis is Mr. Riley's first DGA Award nomination.