1/09/2019
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Early Screening Of 'Glass'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of M. Night Shymalan's highly-anticipated film, Glass. The sequel to 2000's Unbreakable and 2016's Split stars Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, and James McAvoy.
SYNOPSIS: From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast.
Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb's superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, January 15th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like a chance to attend, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter form below. Complete all of the steps to increase your chances. Winners will be selected on Saturday, January 12th and notified by email. Good luck!
Glass hits theaters on January 18th.
