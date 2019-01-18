1/18/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Miss Bala' Starring Gina Rodriguez
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Miss Bala, starring Gina Rodriguez and directed by Catherine Hardwicke.
SYNOPSIS: Gloria (Gina Rodriguez) finds a power she never knew she had when she is drawn into a dangerous world of cross-border crime. Surviving will require all of her cunning, inventiveness, and strength.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, January 30th at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, go to the Sony Pictures ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember that all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Miss Bala opens on February 1st!