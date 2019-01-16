1/16/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'The Kid Who Would Be King'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of The Kid Who Would Be King, a new adventure from Attack the Block director Joe Cornish. The film stars Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Patrick Stewart, and Rebecca Ferguson.
Synopsis: Old school magic meets the modern world in the epic adventure THE KID WHO WOULD BE KING. Alex (Ashbourne Serkis) thinks he’s just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin (Stewart), take on the wicked enchantress Morgana (Ferguson). With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.
The screening takes place this Saturday, January 19th at 10:00am at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here. As always, remember that all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
The Kid Who Would Be King opens January 25th.