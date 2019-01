David Chase On 'The Sopranos' Prequel Film And How Tony Soprano Fits In

Hard to believe the 20t anniversary of HBO'sis right around the corner. The mob series basically redefined must-watch TV, but can it have the same kind of impact on the big screen? Series creator David Chase is marking the occasion by revealing details on his prequel movie,, and while it won't tell us the true story of how Tony Soprano's life ended (Was it the infamous cut-to-black in the series finale??), it will tell us something about how Tony learned to be the boss.While we already knew the film would center on the rise of the mafia under Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola) in the 1960s, it will also explore the racial tensions between the blacks and Italians in Newark at that time. Chase tells Deadline ...That's right, a young Tony Soprano will be on hand watching events unfold, and I'm already getting visions ofin my head. Chase continues...Chase emphasized that he's "very worried" about the film, saying he rejected doing it for a long time. Now he's afraid of how fans will react to it...he added.Just don't pull into any tollbooths if the movie sucks, okay? Or go out boating. Or to get a haircut.