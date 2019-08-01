1/08/2019
Dave Bautista Joins Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' Reboot With Timothee Chalamet
Dave Bautista sure has been keeping busy while Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is in limbo. He's set to rejoin his Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve for his upcoming Dune reboot, adding yet another potential franchise to his impressive resume.
Bautista will be starring alongside Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in the sci-fi epic, with THR saying his role is that of ‘Beast’ Rabban, the sadistic nephew of a baron who oversees Arrakis.” Chalamet will play the lead role of Paul Atreides, with Ferguson playing his mother, Lady Jessica. Villeneuve will hope to do justice to Frank Herbert's massive story about a spice war that engulfs various noble houses.
Other than Dwayne Johnson there's no other WWE superstar who has built as impressive an acting career as Bautista. Sure, John Cena is getting there but Bautista has years and multiple blockbusters to his credit. He's grown from being just a bruiser to legit actor capable of more than his frame would suggest, and I hope this role gives him a chance to show it. My Dune knowledge is piss-poor so I can't speak to the character he's playing. I'm just waiting for the movie that casts Bautista, Johnson, and Cena together because now would be the time while all are hot.
Bautista will be seen next in Avengers: Endgame.