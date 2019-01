Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel, And Casey Affleck To Headline 'The Friend'

anddirector Gabriela Cowperthwaite has assembled an all-star cast for her next film. She'll get behind the camera for, which has Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck, and Jason Segel set to star in a real-life story of a friendship that yields unexpected rewards.Based on the true story of Nicole and Matthew Teague,centers on the couple as they learn Nicole only has six months left to live. It's then that they receive the unexpected support of their best friend, who moves into their home and puts his own life on hold, having a profound impact on them. Johnson and Affleck will play the Teagues with Segel as their friend. The Teague's story was captured in a National Magazine Award-winning article that first appeared in Esquire Magazine.The script hails from Brad Inglesby, best known for writing Scott Cooper'sandstarring Liam Neeson. Ridley Scott is on board as a producer, as well. [ Collider