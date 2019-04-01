1/04/2019
'Cold War' Trailer: Pawel Pawlikowski's Polish Romance Eyes Oscars Gold
Amazon Studios had a lot of high-profile movies in 2018: Beautiful Boy, Don't Worry He Won't Get Far On Foot, and Suspiria just to name a few. All looked like potential Oscar contenders, but none will make the cut. And yet it wasn't a total loss, because there is definitely serious awards buzz for Pawel Pawlikowski's melancholic Polish romance, Cold War, and you can tell by the new trailer.
While the film is open in select theaters now, Amazon is getting word out ahead of its streaming debut. A big winner at Cannes and Poland's official entry for the Academy Awards, Cold War is loosely based on the story of Pawlikowski's parents. The story takes place in post-war Poland, where a man and woman, him a musician and her a troubled singer, are drawn to one another despite their different backgrounds and the tense politics of the time.
Pawlikowski has himself earned acclaim, including the Best Director award at Cannes, while his stars Joanna Kulig and Tomasz Kot are receiving the best reviews of their careers. It's a powerful film, one that shouldn't be missed.
Here's the synopsis: Cold War is a passionate love story between a man and a woman who meet in the ruins of post-war Poland. With vastly different backgrounds and temperaments, they are fatefully mismatched and yet condemned to each other. Set against the background of the Cold War in 1950s Poland, Berlin, Yugoslavia and Paris, it’s the tale of a couple separated by politics, character flaws and unfortunate twists of fate — an impossible love story in impossible times.