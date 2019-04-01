'Cold War' Trailer: Pawel Pawlikowski's Polish Romance Eyes Oscars Gold

Amazon Studios had a lot of high-profile movies in 2018:, andjust to name a few. All looked like potential Oscar contenders, but none will make the cut. And yet it wasn't a total loss, because there is definitely serious awards buzz for Pawel Pawlikowski's melancholic Polish romance,, and you can tell by the new trailer.While the film is open in select theaters now, Amazon is getting word out ahead of its streaming debut. A big winner at Cannes and Poland's official entry for the Academy Awards, Cold War is loosely based on the story of Pawlikowski's parents. The story takes place in post-war Poland, where a man and woman, him a musician and her a troubled singer, are drawn to one another despite their different backgrounds and the tense politics of the time.Pawlikowski has himself earned acclaim, including the Best Director award at Cannes, while his stars Joanna Kulig and Tomasz Kot are receiving the best reviews of their careers. It's a powerful film, one that shouldn't be missed.Here's the synopsis: