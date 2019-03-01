'Close' Trailer: Noomi Rapace Does Her Best Work In War Zones

Full disclosure: I freakin' love Noomi Rapace. I don't care what she's in, whether it's the shitty stuff like(*groan*) or the underrated stuff likeThat latter film saw Rapace head over to Netflix for the first time, and the partnership must've worked out because she's back with the streaming giant for, which looks like her version ofRapace stars as Sam, a counter-terrorism expert and bodyguard used to working in war zones, which makes her perfect to watch over Zoe (played by's Sophie Nelisse), a spoiled heiress who must take a more hands-on role in her father's company. During a trip to the Middle East, an attempted kidnapping sets the bullets flying, but it's all in a day's work for Sam.The film is directed by Vicky Jewson, best known for her filmsand, with' Indira Varma in a supporting role. Looks like the kind of high-quality action movie Netflix does not generally traffic in, so I'm pretty excited to see how it plays out.hits Netflix on January 18th.