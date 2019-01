'Captain Marvel' Directors Talk The Comedic Tone, Possibly Reveal Major Cameo

The '90s setting ofopens up the opportunity for a different kind of movie in the MCU. Last night's teaser, while action-packed, also had the feel of a buddy cop movie from that era, with Carol Danvers and a young Samuel L. Jackson bantering back-and-forth like Riggs and Murtaugh. It's a tone that suits directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden just fine, as they tell Fandango that's exactly what they were going for." Anna said.Ryan agreed.Shane Black brought a little bit of that tone to his, but that made sense given his connection to themovies.While we're getting younger versions of Nick Fury and Agent Coulson,also has the chance to show us other characters before they became super-powered Avengers. Whether or not that happens...well, Boden and Fleck may have spoiled one such appearance when asked how the film fits into the MCU.I imagine a '90s Tony Stark would be a lot like Leonardo DiCaprio in. Or at least I hope he is! Assuming they really did just give that away I can't wait to see who they get to play young Stark.opens March 8th.