1/21/2019
'Bumblebee' Sequel Is In The Works, But Other 'Transformers' Films Come First
After a slow start domestically, Paramount's Bumblebee has really taken off thanks to the overseas box office. Currently, the Transformers origin story sits at $412M, and was considerably less expensive than those bloated Michael Bay films that had long since run their course. A few weeks ago director Travis Knight expressed some optimism over a sequel, but it would all depend on the final numbers. According to Deadline, it appears Bumblebee has done enough to warrant one.
A sequel to Bumblebee is "in development", but it won't happen right away. Preceding it will be an animated movie and a core Transformers movie, details of which are left a mystery. Will Bumblebee also be a part of that? With a Transformers team film will they be able to tell the kind of personal story that everyone liked so much in Bumblebee? That I'm not so sure, but producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura seems to be saying the right things...
“We had many objectives (including) to bring a new set of families into the series, and that succeeded; in the after markets that will continue to succeed in a big way. Part of our obligation was to bring people back who had left the franchise or never experienced it which worked well… We are finding our way. Our intention was we wanted to please the core fans but also bring a new audience.”