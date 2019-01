Box Office: 'The Upside' Tops With $19M, 'Aquaman' Dives Past $1B Worldwide

1. review )- $19.5MFinally knockingoff its perch was the feel-good comedy,, starring Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, and Nicole Kidman. The film opened with $19.5M, which is more than the entire domestic run of($10M), the French comedy it's a remake of. That film was a global phenomenon that ultimately earned over $400M worldwide. I'm not surewill come close to that, mainly because neither Hart or Cranston has the international appeal of the prior stars, but this is still a solid start. The opening is a bit on the low end for Hart comedies, but then this isn't a straight-up laugher the way something likeorare. But I think any concern that Hart's recent scandals would affect turnout can be put to bed. As for Kidman, she's got the top two movies of the week, and also the critically-acclaimedout there on the charts somewhere.2.- $17.2M/$287.8Mhas dived past $1B in its fourth week, with $287M of that coming stateside. It's already the top-grossing DCEU film, easily besting the likes of Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman. The reasons are pretty obvious: the film is just plain fun, has a likeable star in Jason Momoa, and all of the reviews noted the scope and impressive visual effects. While there were other big movies in a crowded December field, none had the blockbuster feel ofand that appealed to both rabid superhero fans and casual moviegoers.3.- $11.3MFetching a solid $11M debut was, which stars Ashley Judd, Alexandra Shipp, and Bryce Dallas Howard in the story of a dog's 400 mile journey to be reunited with his owner. The film is based on the book by W. Bruce Cameron, who authored another canine novel,, which was adapted into a $200M (!!!!) hit in 2017 and will have a sequel released in May. Basically, people will totally roll over for these particular dog flicks.4.- $9M/$147.7M5.- $8.9M/$32.4M6.- $7.2M/$150.6M7.- $6.7M/$108.4M8. review )- $6.2M/$10.5MExpanding over 1800 theaters in its third week is the Ruth Bader Ginsburg drama,, which stars Felicity Jones as the beloved SCOTUS justice. The $6M it earned in expansion is merely okay, but if it proves as perseverant as Ginsburg herself, it should do decently well in the long run.9.- $5.5M/$90.5M10.- $3.2M/$35.9M