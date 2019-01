Box Office: 'Glass' Breaks Through With $89M Worldwide; 'Dragon Ball Super: Broly' Powers Up With $20M

1. review )- $40.5MM. Night Shyamalan's much-hyped sequelopened with a strong $40M domestic, and $89M worldwide, besting expectations. The film is a belated sequel to 2000's grounded superhero film Unbreakable, and a secret followup to 2016's Split. Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, and James McAvoy all reprised their roles from those films, and the opening weekend for each film is pretty comparable, suggesting there weren't a ton of curious moviegoers taking a chance here. If you dugand, you were going to show up for. Reviews have been okay but hardly great, and that's probably a big reason for the lack of an expanded audience. The final point, though, is thatonly cost $20M and it has quadrupled its budget in a single weekend.2.- $15.6M/$43.9M3.- $10.6M/$20MEverybody I know ran out to seethis week, and it looks like I may need to join them. The loyalbase showed up in droves to give it a whopping $7M Wednesday opening, ending the week with $20M overall. Damn. I'd be lying if I said I understood where this particular story fits into the overallnarrative, it's long since left me dazed and confused. But they've clearly done something right in appealing to the die-hard base. These numbers double the domestic run of both 2015's($8M) and 2014's($2M), both of which I saw and liked quite a bit. Worldwidehas $78M.4.- $10.3M/$304.3Mcrosses the $300M domestically and now has over $1B worldwide.5.- $7.2M/$158.2M6.- $7.1M/$21.2M7.- $5.27M/$40.7M8.- $5.24M/$158.7MDisney'shas done pretty well after a soft start domestically, and now has $306M worldwide.9.- $4.6M/$115.9M10.- $3.9M/$16.8M