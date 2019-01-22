'Black Panther' Makes Superhero Movie History As First-Ever Best Picture Nominee

After a decade of box office dominance that has changed the Hollywood landscape, Marvel Studios made history asbecame the first superhero movie to earn an Academy Award nod for Best Picture. Overall, Ryan Coogler's blockbuster hit came away with 7 nominations.While the previous standard for comic book movie excellence went to Christopher Nolan's, that film's 8 Oscar nominations were mostly in technical categories, with the exception of Heath Ledger's win for Best Supporting Actor. Furthermore, some might claim Alejandro Inarritu's 2015 dramaqualifies, but it's a movie about a man who once played a fictional costumed hero.also earned nominations for Best Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Production Design, Costume Design, Original Song for "All the Stars", and Ludwig Goransson's Original Score.Ifwins anything at all it will be a first for Marvel, which has had multiple films up for Best Visual Effects and other technical categories but has never secured a win.was nominated in the Visual Effects field this year, as well.Since superhero fatigue doesn't appear to be a real thing that exists in this world,'s shattering of the golden ceiling is likely to be just the first of many, whether it be for Marvel, DC, or one of their competitors.