'Birds Of Prey' And 'Gotham City Sirens' May Be Part Of A Female-Led Trilogy

Yo, the DC Comics movie news just won't quit. It's like somebody flipped a switch over at Warner Bros., and now we're hearing about their next big film, Birds of Prey, and what the future of the all-girl gang could be.
According to THR, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) could be the start of a trilogy of female-led features. The followup would actually be Gotham City Sirens, which is the female-centric movie that had been developing with Suicide Squad director David Ayer. The assumption was that it got axed when Birds of Prey got put in the pole position, but that doesn't look to be the case. A third film would be a Birds vs. Sirens mega-crossover featuring many of DC Comics' most recognizable female characters such as Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and more. `
This is obviously a long way off and a lot needs to fall in place before it could happen, but if it does we are talking about a huge idea that may actually pay off in a way Justice League didn't. With so much going on right now with Shazam, Wonder Woman 1984, Batgirl, a possible Nightwing movie plus the recent success of Aquaman, the DCEU is pretty exciting right now. Throw in Todd Phillips' The Joker and Matt Reeves' The Batman, and maybe Marvel will have the "Distinguished Competition" they've needed for quite some time.
My hope is if Gotham City Sirens remains a thing, they'll bring Ayer who took Suicide Squad to $746M and the DCEU's first Oscar win. That's right, it won a damn Oscar. He's always expressed tremendous pride in the work he did on it, and based on this tweet he's happy to see some of that work live on in Birds of Prey.
