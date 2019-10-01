1/10/2019
Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, And More Join Todd Haynes' Chemical Pollution Drama
Todd Haynes and Mark Ruffalo's untitled Dupont drama just got a lot more interesting. Not that a movie about an environmental lawsuit doesn't sound interesting but...well, I'm happy about the new additions to the cast, let's just say that.
Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Tim Robbins are joining Ruffalo in the film, based on the true story of corporate defense attorney Robert Bilott whose environmental suit against Dupont chemical company exposed decades of chemical pollution. Ruffalo will play Bilott, while Hathaway and Robbins' roles are unclear. Also joining the cast are Bill Pullman, Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, and William Jackson Harper. The real-life Bilott also serves as a consultant on the film.
I feel like Robbins hasn't been around much lately, but that's only because I've missed what he's been doing. He was most recently part of HBO's short-lived series, Here and Now, while his last film was 2017's Marjorie Prime, which I mostly snoozed through. Hathaway will be seen later this month in Serenity opposite Matthew McConaughey. [Deadline]