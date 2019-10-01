1/10/2019
Al Pacino To Stalk Nazis In Jordan Peele's 'The Hunt' Amazon Series
Al Pacino and Jordan Peele is not a combination I ever thought we'd see, especially on the small screen, but it's happening and we should all probably take notice. The screen legend is set to join Logan Lerman in Nazi hunting drama series, The Hunt, which Peele will exec-produce for Amazon.
Created by David Weil, the 10-episode first season centers on "a diverse band of Nazi Hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.” Lerman plays Jonah Heidelbaum, a young man who sets out to find the intruder who murdered his grandmother, discovering mysterious organization known as The Hunt. in the process. Pacino will play the Nazi hunter who takes Jonah under his wing.
Like his fellow screen legend Robert De Niro, Pacino has had a few lean years but he seems to be on the upswing. Not only will he be seen in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, but there's a role for him in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
The Hunt is still coming together so we probably won't see it until 2020 at the earliest.