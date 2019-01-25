A Slew Of Groovy New Images from Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Have Hit the Web

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood hits theaters July 26th, 2019

Is there anyone that can't wait until release for Tarantino's latest? The Tate/LaBianca murders committed by the Manson Family are right up their with Presidential Assassinations when it comes to hi-profile murder. The event changed the tone of America as a whole, the days of leaving your front door unlocked were gone and the summer of love officially changed into a cold, cold fall. The grisly nature and cult affiliation make this subject a perfect fit for Tarantino who's made his iconic living off dramatizing things like this. I honestly can't wait to see if it's a straight retelling (not likely) or an alternate history take, the way he did in. I would say it's a safe bet to assume that big Q is going to take some liberties.Being a Tarantino project the big names of Hollywood came in mass with Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, and many more heading the call to bring this story to life. We've seen some set pics up to this point but nothing official, that all changed today. He definitely got the feeling of the era right, that much is obvious. Margot Robbie, who's taking the role of Sharon Tate, proves that she could be a movie star in any era and Brad Pitt keeps his run of always looking cool no matter what he's playing in tact.