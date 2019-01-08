8-Year-Old 'The Florida Project' Star Brooklynn Prince Is Making Her Directorial Debut

What were you doing at eight years old? Pretty sure I was still eating glue, but eight-year-oldstar Brooklynn Prince is directing her first movie. Prince took to Instagram to talk about the fulfillment of her dream to direct, encouraged by her mentor Sean Baker. She has completed writing, directing, and starring in a short film titled, aided by Baker andcinematographer Ben Loeb.Details on Prince's film are unknown, but is it too much to help it's a continuation of Moonee's story after's heartbreaking conclusion?Baker is just as excited as Prince to be working on the film, tweetingI had multiple occasions to meet Prince and she's a real livewire. If her movie is half as energetic as she is then we could be in for a treat. Can't wait to see it.