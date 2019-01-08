8-Year-Old 'The Florida Project' Star Brooklynn Prince Is Making Her Directorial Debut

What were you doing at eight years old? Pretty sure I was still eating glue, but eight-year-old The Florida Project star Brooklynn Prince is directing her first movie. Prince took to Instagram to talk about the fulfillment of her dream to direct, encouraged by her mentor Sean Baker. She has completed writing, directing, and starring in a short film titled Colours, aided by Baker and Mandy cinematographer Ben Loeb.
“My dream of directing started on The Florida Project. I loved watching Sean work and was inspired by his patience, vision, and creativity. Since then my dream was to become one of the youngest directors of all time. Today my journey as a director begins. Thank you to my friend and mentor, Sean Baker for believing in me, and to the amazing crew and cast. I hope to make you all very proud. I can’t wait for the world to see Colours.”
Details on Prince's film are unknown, but is it too much to help it's a continuation of Moonee's story after The Florida Project's heartbreaking conclusion?
Baker is just as excited as Prince to be working on the film, tweeting “Location scouting for @thebrooklynnk’s directorial debut….She writes, stars and directs and oh…she’s 8 years old.”
I had multiple occasions to meet Prince and she's a real livewire. If her movie is half as energetic as she is then we could be in for a treat. Can't wait to see it.
