The 91st Academy Awards nominations were announced earlier this morning by the chatty duo of Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross. The winners will be awarded on February 24th live on ABC with a revolving door of celebrity hosts.Leading the pack with 10 nominations is Alfonso Cuaron's personal drama,, which founds its way into the Best Picture, Best Foreign Language, Best Director, and, in a slight surprise, Best Actress for first-time performer Yalitza Aparicio. Tied with it was Yorgos Lanthimos', whileandtied with 8.Only 8 nominees were chosen for Best Picture, and the big story is that Marvel Studios has finally earned their first in the category with Ryan Coogler's. Overall the groundbreaking superhero film came away with 7 nominations and made history as the first legit superhero film ever to earn that honor. I'll post more on this shortly.The full list of nominees is below!Actress In A Supporting RoleAmy Adams, “Vice”Marina de Tavira, “Roma”Emma Stone, “The Favourite”Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”Costume Design“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”Alexandra Byrne, “Mary Queen of Scots”Ruth Carter, “Black Panther”Sandy Powell, “The Favourite”Sandy Powell, “Mary Poppins Returns”Sound Editing“A Quiet Place”“Black Panther”“Bohemian Rhapsody”“First Man”“Roma”Sound Mixing“Black Panther”“Bohemian Rhapsody”“First Man”“Roma”“A Star is Born”Animated Short FilmANIMAL BEHAVIOURBAOLATE AFTERNOONONE SMALL STEPWEEKENDSLive Action Short FilmDETAINMENTFAUVEMARGUERITEMOTHERSKINMusic (Original Score)“Black Panther”“BlacKkKlansman”“If Beale Street Could Talk”“Isle of Dogs”“Mary Poppins Returns”Editing“Black Klansman”“Bohemian Rhapsody”“The Favourite”“Green Book”“Vice”Actor In A Supporting RoleMahershala Ali, “Green Book”Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”Sam Elliott, “A Star is Born”Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”Sam Rockwell, “Vice”Actor In A Leading RoleChristian Bale, “Vice”Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”Actress In A Leading RoleYalitza Aparicio, “Roma”Glenn Close, “The Wife”Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”Lady Gaga, “A Star is Born”Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”Animated Feature Film“Incredibles 2”“Isle of Dogs”“Mirai”“Ralph Breaks The Internet”“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”CinematographyRobbie Ryan, "The Favourite"Lukasz Zal, “Cold War”Caleb Deschanel, “Never Look Away”Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”Matthew Libatique, “A Star is Born”Best DirectorSpike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”Paweł Pawlikowski, “Cold War”Yorgos Lanthimos, ‘”The Favourite”Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”Adam McKay, “Vice”Documentary Feature“Free Solo”“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”“Minding the Gap”“Of Fathers And Sons”“RBG”Documentary Short SubjectBLACK SHEEPEND GAMELIFEBOATA NIGHT AT THE GARDENPERIOD. END OF SENTENCE.Foreign Language Film“Capernaum” (Lebanon)“Cold War” (Poland)“Never Look Away, (Germany)“Roma” (Mexico)“Shoplifters” (Japan)Makeup and Hairstyling“Mary Queen Of Scots”“Border”“Vice”Best Picture“Black Panther”“BlacKkKlansman”“Bohemian Rhapsody”“The Favourite”“Green Book”“Roma”“A Star is Born”“Vice”Visual Effects“Avengers: Infinity War”“Christopher Robin”“First Man”“Ready Player One”“Solo: A Star Wars Story”Adapted Screenplay“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”“BlacKkKlansman”“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”“If Beale Street Could Talk”“A Star Is Born”Original Screenplay“The Favourite”“First Reformed”“Green Book”“Roma”“Vice”Music (Original Song)“All The Stars” from “Black Panther”“I’ll Fight” from “RBG”“Trip A Little Light Fantastic” from “Mary Poppins Returns”“Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from “The Ballad of Busters Scruggs”Production Design“Black Panther”“The Favourite”“First Man”“Mary Poppins Returns”“Roma”