18 Great Overlooked Films Of 2018

So what makes for a great overlooked film, or a hidden gem as I like to call them? For me, it's simple. Any movie that resonated with me, that I found some connection with, and feel others will find a similar connection if they give it a chance. As with any year, there are so many movies that it's easy for a lot of great ones to simply fly under the radar. Fantastic performances go unnoticed, unique storylines sit waiting to be discovered (or copied), and as usual I struggled to find just 15 to put down here.That's why I cheated and made it 18. Not that it's cheating when it's my list, right?I went with films that surprised me with their spirit, like the Kodi Smit-Mcphee survival thriller, or spoke my language politically likedid. Some of these movies spoke to my baser instincts, as the giallo-inspireddid, whileput both of my favorite actresses together for a silly international comedy. And that Brett Haley; I think he has a movie on my list every single year. There's a lot of good to be found in each of these movies, so check 'em out below and then check 'em out at home!And when you're done, be sure to follow all of our end of the year coverage here Director: James MarshCast: Colin Firth, Rachel Weisz, David Thewlis, Simon McBurneyDirector: Bill OliverCast: Ansel Elgort, Suki Waterhouse, Patricia Clarkson, Matt BomerDirector: Ike BarinholtzCast: Ike Barinholtz, Tiffany Haddish, John Cho, Billy Magnussen, Carrie BrownsteinDirector: Scott MannCast: Dave Bautista, Pierce BrosnanDirectors: Helene Cattet and Bruno ForzaniDirector: Albert HughesCast: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Johannes Haukur JohannessonDirector: Jordana SpiroCast: Dominique Fishback, Tatum Marilyn HallDirector: Brett HaleyCast: Nick Offerman, Kiersey Clemons, Blythe Danner, Sasha Lane, Toni Collette, Ted DansonDirector: Alex RichanbachCast: Gillian Jacobs, Vanessa Bayer, Phoebe Robinson, Richard MaddenDirector: Coralie FargeatCast: Matilda LutzDirector: Matthew StaggCast: George MacKay, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Mia GothDirector: Anders WalterCast: Madison Wolfe, Imogen Poots, Zoe Saldana, Sydney WadeDirector: Cory FinleyCast: Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy, Anton YelchinDirector: Reinaldo Marcus GreenCast: John David Washington, Anthony Ramos, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Rob Morgann ( review Director: Sam LevinsonCast: Suki Waterhouse, Odessa Young, Hari Nef, Abra, Joel McHale, Bill Skarsgard, Bella ThorneDirector: Brian TaylorCast: Nicolas Cage, Selma Blair, Anne Winters, Zackary ArthurDirector: Dmitri LogothetisCast: Alain Moussi, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Mike Tyson, Christopher LambertDirector: Augustine FrizzellCast: Maia Mitchell, Camila Morrone, Kyle Mooney