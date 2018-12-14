You're Cordially Invited To Check Out The First 'Downton Abbey' Movie Trailer





While just a teaser, it's hard not to get caught up in the slowly building, sweeping score. For good reason we don't see much other than the Crawley's stately manor, as the film is still nine months away from opening. But for fans of the show this has to be an exciting taste of what's to come.





While Dan Stevens isn't expected to return, series regulars Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith, Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael, Matthew Goode, Penelope Wilton, and Allen Leech will all be reprising their roles. New cast members include Imelda Staunton, Geraldine James, Simon Jones, David Haig, Tuppence Middleton, Kate Phillips, and Stephen Campbell Moore. If you're British and not somewhere on this list you must have seriously pissed someone off.





Here's the synopsis: The television series Downton Abbey followed the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country house. Over its 6 seasons, the series garnered 3 Golden Globe Awards, 15 Primetime Emmy Awards, 69 Emmy nominations in total, making Downton Abbey the most nominated non-US television show in the history of the Emmys – even earning a Special BAFTA award and a Guinness World Record for the highest critically rated TV show along the way.





Series creator Julian Fellowes, of the aforementioned Gosford Park, wrote the script for Michael Engler to direct. Downton Abbey opens September 20th 2019.





is one of those shows I always felt I should watch because literally everyone I knew was. And yet at every turn I stopped myself, remembering how bored I was watching. But clearly, I was in the minority because the series was a phenomenon, with the Brit drama about the regal Crawleys and their plethora of servants running for six seasons. Almost immediately after it left the air rumblings began about a movie, and now the first trailer is here.