WWE's Paige Drama 'Fighting With My Family' Gets Delayed, But Drops New Images

WWE Smackdown Live general manager Paige already has her hands full with guys like The Miz and Randy Orton (and now Daniel Bryan!!!) causing trouble every week, but now she has to deal with her movie getting delayed., which tells the story of Paige's wrestling family and her big break into the business, has been delayed a couple of weeks, but at least some new stills and a poster are here to make up for it.Wrestling fans hoping to check out the film on February 8th will now have to hold out until Thursday, February 21st. It'll get a limited run in New York and Los Angeles on February 14th. Paige will be played by rising star actress Florence Pugh, with Nick Frost and Lena Headey as her parents, both professional wrestlers. Jack Lowden, who can be seen this week in, plays Paige's brother, Zack.Dwayne Johnson can finally feel justified doing the "People's Eyebrow" in a movie since he'll be playing himself, Thea Trinidad aka Zelina Vega will play former women's champion AJ Lee, and current Impact Wrestling champion Tessa Blanchard acts as Pugh's stunt double. Vince Vaughn has a role, and so does Stephen Merchant who is also the film's director.Check out the new photos frombelow, while the new poster is right up top.