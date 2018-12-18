'Where'd You Go, Bernadette' Trailer: Cate Blanchett Vanishes In Richard Linklater's New Dramedy





This surprisingly upbeat film stars Blanchett as Bernadette, an agoraphobic wife and mother who suddenly goes missing just as everything seems to be going right. After her mother's disappearance, Bernadette's daughter Bee takes it upon herself to find out what really happened. Newcomer Emma Nelson plays Bee, with Billy Crudup as Bernadette's husband, and a supporting cast that includes Kristen Wiig, Judy Greer, Laurence Fishburne, James Urbaniak, and Zoe Chao. Linklater wrote the script with The Spectacular Now co-writers Michael H. Weber and Scott Neustadter





Where'd You Go, Bernadette hits theaters on March 22nd 2019.





It's odd to think that Richard Linklater is looking to lighten things up from his somber military vet drama Last Flag Flying with a film about a woman's sudden disappearance, but that's exactly what he's doing.is an adaptation of Maria Semple's bestselling novel, with Cate Blanchett leading the way in the title role. It's been a long wait for this film to finally come together, with Blanchett and Linklater attached for the last three years, but based on this trailer the wait appears to have been worth it.