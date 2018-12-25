Y'know, if Jordan Peele is going to make me work on a Christmas morning at least he was thoughtful enough to center the new trailer forwith The Luniz's killer classic "I Got Five On It." And Hell yeah that joint is about drugs, don't listen to your pops, kid. Totally about drugs.The film is the highly anticipated followup to Peele's hit thriller, and Peele has promised something on that scale but more of a full-on horror movie, calling it a "new nightmare" and his way of creating a "new monster". And holy shit, he wasn't kidding.stars Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke headline a film about a family on beach vacation who are confronted by mysterious masked figures. In a prior look I had commented that the strangers appeared to be doppelgangers of the family and that proves to be accurate. The copy of the young (played by Evan Alex) is especially nasty looking. Also starring in the film are Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Shahadi Wright-Joseph, Anna Diop, Kara Hayward, and Aquaman's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.Here's the official synopsis:hits theaters on March 15th 2019, and I'll be hoping it makes a splashy debut at Sundance just asdid. Fingers crossed.