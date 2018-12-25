12/25/2018
'Us' Trailer: Jordan Peele's Followup To 'Get Out' Looks Absolutely Insane
Y'know, if Jordan Peele is going to make me work on a Christmas morning at least he was thoughtful enough to center the new trailer for Us with The Luniz's killer classic "I Got Five On It." And Hell yeah that joint is about drugs, don't listen to your pops, kid. Totally about drugs.
The film is the highly anticipated followup to Peele's hit thriller Get Out, and Peele has promised something on that scale but more of a full-on horror movie, calling it a "new nightmare" and his way of creating a "new monster". And holy shit, he wasn't kidding. Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke headline a film about a family on beach vacation who are confronted by mysterious masked figures. In a prior look I had commented that the strangers appeared to be doppelgangers of the family and that proves to be accurate. The copy of the young (played by Evan Alex) is especially nasty looking. Also starring in the film are Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Shahadi Wright-Joseph, Anna Diop, Kara Hayward, and Aquaman's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
Here's the official synopsis: A mother (Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elizabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.
Us hits theaters on March 15th 2019, and I'll be hoping it makes a splashy debut at Sundance just as Get Out did. Fingers crossed.