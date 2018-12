Two Fiery New 'Hellboy' Posters, Plus The First Trailer's Debut Date!

We've seen some images ofDavid Harbour as the brand new R-rated Hellboy, but a trailer? It's been a long God damned wait for that. Fortunately, we won't have to wait around much longer. Today saw the release of two new posters, one debuted by IGN and an awesome motion poster by Harbour himself.Not only that, but it's now been confirmed the firsttrailer will drop this Thursday, December 20th. We'll finally have a shot to see Neil Marshall's film in action, and how Harbour looks in all of that Hellboy makeup when actually doing things on screen. It's easy to make him look cool in static photos; the real test is how it holds up under physical pressure.Thismovie has nothing to do with Guillermo Del Toro's films that starred Ron Perlman. Marshall worked closely with Hellboy creator Mike Mignola to tell a more mature story that's faithful to the comics. Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Milla Jojovich, and Daniel Dae Kim co-star.Here's the synopsis:opens on April 12th 2019.