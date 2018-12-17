Two Fiery New 'Hellboy' Posters, Plus The First Trailer's Debut Date!

We've seen some images of Stranger Things' David Harbour as the brand new R-rated Hellboy, but a trailer? It's been a long God damned wait for that. Fortunately, we won't have to wait around much longer. Today saw the release of two new posters, one debuted by IGN and an awesome motion poster by Harbour himself.
Not only that, but it's now been confirmed the first Hellboy trailer will drop this Thursday, December 20th. We'll finally have a shot to see Neil Marshall's film in action, and how Harbour looks in all of that Hellboy makeup when actually doing things on screen. It's easy to make him look cool in static photos; the real test is how it holds up under physical pressure.
Awwwww, crap... Look who’s coming in April. No, not the 50% still left of the Avengers - hell, that’s practically May... April 12th showers bring one Big Red Flower, beast of the apocalypse, The right hand of doom, the buttkicker of the BPRD, and a host of all kinds of big ole giants and witches and fairies and janky overgrown ugly pig monsters from your nightmares. Trailer drops Thursday #aboutdamntime #hellboy 😈
This Hellboy movie has nothing to do with Guillermo Del Toro's films that starred Ron Perlman. Marshall worked closely with Hellboy creator Mike Mignola to tell a more mature story that's faithful to the comics. Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Milla Jojovich, and Daniel Dae Kim co-star.
Here's the synopsis: Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, Hellboy, caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.
Hellboy opens on April 12th 2019.