'True Detective' Season 3 Trailer: Mahershala Ali Can't Shake Loose From The Past

HBO'sis returning to a tried 'n true tactic that helped catapult the first season to legendary status. This third season will find creator Nic Pizzolatto playing around with time once more ("Time is a flat circle", after all), in exploring the mysterious past of Detective Wayne Hays, played by Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali.The latest and apparently final trailer is still light on details, but it looks like it will be Hays under the microscope in a story spanning decades. Hays is an Alabama detective haunted by the grisly case of two abducted children in the 1980s, a case he couldn't solve. But if there's one thing to be picked up by this latest tease it's that Hays has plenty of secrets of his own that he may want to keep hidden.season three hits HBO beginning January 13th 2019 and co-stars Stephen Dorff and Carmen Ejogo.