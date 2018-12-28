Tom Hanks' Mister Rogers Biopic Gets A Much Better Title

After this year's excellent documentary, you might think there's no need for a biopic on Mr. Rogers, just as there was no need forafter. And you might very well be right if Sony's film didn't star Tom Hanks an if he didn't look spot-on as the beloved host of. The only thing wrong with it was the limp title,, but thankfully that has now been fixed.Sony has retitled the biopic, taken from a line in thetheme which Rogers would sing at the start of every show. It's a smart move as anybody who grew up with the children's show will instantly be familiar. That tactic worked for the doc, which went on to be the highest-grossing biographical doc ever with $22M.The film will be directed by Marielle Heller () and follows the real-life friendship between Rogers and cynical journalist Tom Junod, played byMatthew Rhys. Junod sees his entire worldview changed by Rogers while interviewing him for a profile piece. Get ready to have your heart warmed, folks. Chris Cooper, Susan Kelechi Watson, Enrico Colantoni, and Maryann Plunkett co-star.opens October 18th 2019.