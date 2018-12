Tobey Maguire Almost Voiced Peter Parker In 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse'

One of the cool thing about Sony'sis having a chance to see so many versions of the character together on screen. But another refreshing aspect is that it has Peter Parker basically passing the torch to Miles Morales, a younger character that fans have been dying to see in his own movie. So wouldn't it have been a perfect time to go back to the actor who first turned Spider-Man into a blockbuster movie franchise? Apparently, that's almost what happened.According to co-director Rodney Rothman speaking with ScreenCrush , there were discussions about having Tobey Maguire voice the older Peter Parker in. Damn, I would've loved that. The role ultimately went to Jake Johnson, who was actually quite good. Here's what Rothman had to say...Yeah, it would've been fun, and I think it's a missed opportunity. I'm also a little bit confused. Without spoiling anything for those who haven't seen it, there are clear references to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies so Maguire would have been a perfect fit.Anyway,opens December 14th.