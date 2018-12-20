'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Sequel Is "Officially Official" At Netflix

There's a new couple in town, and its Netflix and their rom-com hit. The teen dramedy was one of 2018's great success stories and one of the streaming giant's most-watched movies, and just last month we heard fans would get their wish for a sequel. Well, now it's been made "officially official" in a cute Instagram post and love letter featuring stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo.The video features Condor as Lara Jean and heartthrob Centineo as her new boyfriend, Peter, but as we saw at the end of the first movie there will be a new contender for Lara Jean's attentions. That character was John Ambrose, a recipient of a love letter from Lara Jean. He was played by Jordan Burtchett briefly, but it's unclear if he will return. The sequel will be based on Jenny Han's second novel in the trilogy,, and adapted by Sofia Alvarez. Whether Susan Johnson will return as director is also up in the air.