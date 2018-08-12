The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Trailer May Have Been Put On Hold

If you've been hanging around the Internet for the last hour or so waiting for that Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, well, you may be waiting a few days longer. After a report earlier in the week the trailer would debut today during Sony and Marvel's panel at the Comic Con event in Brazil, with an online rollout to immediately follow, an industry "insider" now says the release has been delayed.
So yeah trailer got delayed. As for tge date I'm now hearing Dec. 18 but I want to be sure.— Daniel R (@DanielRPK) December 8, 2018
He later said the new date was to be determined, but honestly, who knows? His info could be wrong and the trailer hit later today, as expected. Or maybe Sony and Marvel decided with new Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame trailers dropping so close together it's wise to put some breathing room before Spidey gets his due. I would be okay with that.
This trailer is of particular interest because it's first in the post-Endgame era. Right now, Peter Parker is nothing but dust in the wind, however he'll likely swing back into action to help stop Thanos at some point. After that, he and his schoolmates will head on a European adventure where he'll face the villainous Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal. He should be a snap compared to the universe-destroying might of Thanos.
So we'll wait and see. If you see a Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer then you know all of this was a waste of damn time.