12/18/2018
'The Secret Life Of Pets 2' Trailer: Kevin Hart's Captain Snowball Gets The Spotlight
I have to admit, these character-specific trailers for The Secret Life of Pets 2 are pretty cute. Illumination has previously dropped trailers for Patton Oswalt's canine Max, and Lake Bell's feline Chloe, and now we're getting one for Kevin Hart as the formerly-villainous white rabbit, Snowball, who looks to be adjusting to domestic life quite well.
You may recall at the end of the first film Snowball was adopted by a little girl named Molly, thwarting his plan to destroy all humans. Molly returns in this brief teaser, having dressed Snowball up as a superhero named Captain Snowball, and he's taking the job of protecting the city very seriously.
The Secret Life of Pets 2 also features the voices of Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Ellie Kemper, Jenny Slate, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Burress, and Tiffany Haddish, hitting theaters on June 7th 2019.