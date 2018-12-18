'The Secret Life Of Pets 2' Trailer: Kevin Hart's Captain Snowball Gets The Spotlight

I have to admit, these character-specific trailers forare pretty cute. Illumination has previously dropped trailers for Patton Oswalt's canine Max, and Lake Bell's feline Chloe, and now we're getting one for Kevin Hart as the formerly-villainous white rabbit, Snowball, who looks to be adjusting to domestic life quite well.You may recall at the end of the first film Snowball was adopted by a little girl named Molly, thwarting his plan to destroy all humans. Molly returns in this brief teaser, having dressed Snowball up as a superhero named Captain Snowball, and he's taking the job of protecting the city very seriously.also features the voices of Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Ellie Kemper, Jenny Slate, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Burress, and Tiffany Haddish, hitting theaters on June 7th 2019.