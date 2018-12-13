'The Predator Holiday Special' Shows Predator Taking Out Santa's Reindeer

Is this what happens when your franchise-reviving sequel goes awry? Do you get reduced to a joke in a stop-motion short film? That's apparently what happened to the once-vicious Predator, after Shane Black'sfailed to really do much at the box office. The film hits Bluray, DVD, and 4K Ultra next week, and to celebrate a teaser has been released for, which will find the alien hunter taking on Santa Claus and his reindeer.The teaser is brief but it shows Santa's reindeer Blitzen wielding a Gatling Gun ala Jesse "The Body" Ventura in Predator, and meeting much the same fate. If you ever wanted to see a bloody hole blown through a felt reindeer, this clip is for you. Comedy Central will air the entire short on the December 19th episode of, a show I don't watch and won't start just for this.will hit store shelves a day earlier on December 18th.