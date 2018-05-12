12/05/2018
The 'Men In Black' Spinoff Finally Has A Title
Well, we can apparently stop calling it the Men in Black spinoff. According to Collider, who are on the Brazil Comic-Con show floor, the film will be titled Men in Black International. The site's Steve Weintraub found a booth that revealed the movie's title.
It makes sense. This new film stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson rather than the old guard of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. We always knew the plot would find their agents going global, led by Emma Thompson who returns as Agent O from Men in Black 3. The rest of the cast includes Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson, and Rafe Spall.
Directed by F. Gary Gray, Men in Black International opens June 14th 2019.