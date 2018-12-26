'The Mandalorian' Will See The Return Of Some Familiar Bounty Hunters

When Boba Fett first appeared in the Star Wars movies it was among a group of other bounty hunters in The Empire Strikes Back, hired by Darth Vader to find the Millennium Falcon. While Fett went on to become one of the most popular characters, the others have mostly faded into semi-obscurity. Sure, we know some of them, like Bossk, IG-88, and Dengar, but that's mostly through their appearances in books and games. But it looks as if they will be making a comeback on the small screen as part of Disney's live-action The Mandalorian.
Rumors have been going around recently, most notably from Making Star Wars, that the bounty hunters seen in The Empire Strikes Back will have some sort of role in The Mandalorian. To what degree isn't clear, but we now have confirmation from Jon Favreau that one who will definitely return is IG-88.
That's all Favreau had to offer, so let's turn back to the rumors which he at least partially confirmed with this image. Making Star Wars has heard rumblings that we could see the hunter/assassin droid IG-88 along with The Droid Gotra, a clan of battle droids with grievances against the Empire. That was during the "Legacy" period, though, and that continuity no longer matters. In the current Star Wars continuity, IG-88 was seen as part of the Forces of Destiny series of animated shorts attacking Sabine Wren, Leia Organa, and later, Qi'ra.
How exactly IG-88, and more importantly Bossk because he was always the coolest bounty hunter by far (Shut up, Fett fans) fit into The Mandalorian and the tale of the lone gunfighter remains to be seen. Maybe he's voiced by one of the more unexpected actors in the cast like Werner Herzog or Carl Weathers?
The Mandalorian hits Disney+ in 2019.