'The Lego Movie 2' Trailer Rockets Chris Pratt Into Space

Oh well. The credit I was willing to give for doing a holiday short film rather than another trailer has now been dashed over the rocks Because here is another trailer for the sequel, subtitled The Second Part, which reveals even more of the central story. With Bricksburg having gone all to Hell, it's up to Emmet (Chris Pratt) to venture into space to save Lucy (Elizabeth Banks), Lego Batman (Will Arnett) and the rest of his friends from an alien queen voiced by Tiffany Haddish.I continue to not be all that impressed by what I'm seeing. Pratt voicing a meta version of himself named Rex Dangervest has some potential, but something isn't working for me. Maybe the novelty has just worn off?Here's the synopsis:opens February 8th 2019.