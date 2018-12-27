'The Kid Who Would Be King' Trailer: Joe Cornish Gives King Arthur's Legend A Modern Spin

Seven years ago Joe Cornish arrived with a bang, delivering the alien invasion/coming-of-age storyto near-universal acclaim. And then....well, not much. The promise of his debut faded into questions about Cornish's whereabouts, although he did circle a few projects that never happened and co-wrote anmovie with Edgar Wright that Marvel ditched. Last year Cornish re-emerged to direct, another story of kid heroism with an Arthurian twist, and a new trailer for the fantasy epic has arrived.The idea behind this one is simple: A regular kid, played by Andy Serkis' son Ashbourne, finds the mythical sword Excalibur. It's a modern version of the Sword in the Stone and it looks pretty cool. The biggest names include include Patrick Stewart as Merlin and Rebecca Ferguson as the evil Morgana. So a bit starrier thanwas, but we saw what that film did for John Boyega's career and there's the potential for the same to happen here for Serkis and his young co-stars, seen in new character posters also released today.Here's the synopsis:opens January 25th 2019.