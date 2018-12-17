'The Dark Crystal' Prequel Reveals Incredible Voice Cast And First Images

As you probably guessed, I'm not a huge fan of The Dark Crystal but even I want to watch this show. The first images from the 10-episode series have been revealed and the animatronic puppets are mighty impressive. Even better is the star-studded voice cast, though, with pretty much everybody in Hollywood taking a role. Kingsman star Taron Egerton voices Rian, Split star Anya Taylor-Joy plays Brea, and Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel is Deet—the three main Gelfing heroes. Donna Kimball (The Happytime Murders) voices Aughra.
That's just a small part of it, though. The rest of the voice cast includes Mark Hamill, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Caitriona Balfe, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Ralph Ineson, Harvey Fierstein, Keegan-Michael Key, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Jason Isaacs, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson.
Here is the series synopsis: The story will follow an epic journey by three Gelflings - Rian, Brea, and Deet - to light the fires of rebellion and save their world, after they discover the secret behind the Skeksis’ power.
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will hit Netflix in 2019.