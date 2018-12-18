Terry Gilliam's Long-Delayed 'Man Who Killed Don Quixote' Sets March 2019 Release

It must have been deflating for Terry Gilliam to have spent nearly two decades trying to complete, only to finish it and then face one new problem after another. Its festival debut was temporarily threatened by disgruntled producer, and then distributor Amazon pulled out just as the film was to hit theaters domestically. Now all of the legal issues appear to be over, and Gilliam has found a new distributor with Screen Media coming aboard.Screen Media has picked up the rights to, which was completed with stars Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce. The plan is to release it in March 2019, although a specific date has not been set which, to me, raises a red flag. Just sayin'. At this point I think it's wise to view EVERYTHING about this movie believing what can go wrong will go wrong.You may recall the initial version had Johnny Depp in the lead role, but after years of turmoil he got the Hell out of there. It's all documented in the film, which you should definitely check out someday. Driver and Pryce are joined in The Man Who Killed Don Quixote by Olga Kurylenko, Stellan Skarsgard, and Jordi Molla.SYNOPSIS: “Toby (Driver), a frustrated filmmaker and disillusioned advertising executive, becomes pulled into a world of time jumping fantasy when a Spanish cobbler (Pryce) who believes he is Don Quixote, mistakes Toby for his trusted squire Sancho Panza. Pulled further into the cobbler’s world, Toby gradually becomes unable to tell his dreams from reality.”