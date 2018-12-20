'Terrified' Remake In The Works From Guillermo Del Toro And Sacha Gervasi









Written and directed by Demián Rugna, who will return to direct the American version, Terrified followed a trio of paranormal investigators as they investigate strange happenings in a Buenos Aires neighborhood. Sounds like standard haunted house stuff, but if there are multiple homes affected at once that could be something different.





On board to write the script is Sacha Gervasi, best known for directing Anvil! The Story of Anvil, Hitchcock, and the little-seen November Criminals. He most recently wrote and directed HBO's My Dinner with Herve.





Terrified has been playing the festival circuit to strong reviews all year, appearing at Fantasia Fest and Austin Fantastic Fest where it won Best Horror. Strong credentials plus a ton of talent make this an anticipated film already and we haven't even gotten to the casting stage. [ Deadline