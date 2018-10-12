'Stranger Things' Season 3 Teaser Has Episode Titles For Fans To Decipher

“Suzie, Do You Copy?” “The Mall Rats” “The Case of the Missing Life Guard” “The Sauna Test” “The Source” “The Birthday” “The Bite” “The Battle of Starcourt”

Okay, so we already know from previous teasers that the newly-built Starcourt Mall will be a major focal point, and that's also indicated by two episode titles, "The Mall Rats" and "The Battle of Starcourt." It's also possible episode "Suzie, Do You Copy?" refers to Susan Hargrove, mother of recent cast member Max (Sadie Sink). But I'll be honest, I'm sorta in the middle on this show and don't follow it as well as others do, so maybe there are better explanations than I can come up with.





Stranger Things Season 3 hits Netflix in summer 2019.





Netflix and the Duffer Brothers are going back to the well by teasing the titles of next season'sepisodes in a new trailer. They've done this in the past and it instantly set amateur Internet sleuths scrambling to decipher what they all meant, in an effort to, I don't know, decode the entire season or something? Pretty sure they all failed. Anyway, they'll be set back on the case with the reveal of these eight titles, to coincide with season three's eight episodes...