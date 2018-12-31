Shocker Alert: 'Avengers: Endgame' And 'Captain Marvel' Top 2019's Most Anticipated Movies





According to a Fandango poll, Avengers: Endgame edges out Captain Marvel, while Star Wars: Episode IX comes in third. The same went for a survey by Atom Tickets, while in IMDB's poll the positions were reversed with Captain Marvel in the top spot. Apparently, that got Marvel so excited for the new year they dropped a slick motion poster featuring Brie Larson as the cosmic-powered hero.

Star Wars doesn't even chart on the IMDB poll, a possible side effect of last year's underwhelming Solo movie.





Fandango’s 2019 Most Anticipated Movies

Most Anticipated Blockbuster:

1. “Avengers: Endgame”

2. “Captain Marvel”

3. “Star Wars: Episode IX”

4. “Spider-Man: Far from Home”

5. “Toy Story 4”

6. “Glass”

7. “The Lion King”

8. “Aladdin”

9. “Dumbo”

10. “Joker”





IMDB’s 2019 Most Anticipated Movies:

1. “Captain Marvel”

2. “Avengers: Endgame”

3. “Dark Phoenix”

4. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

5. “The Irishman”

6. “It: Chapter Two”

7. “Glass”

8. “Joker”

9. “Aladdin”

10. “Hellboy”





Atom Tickets







1. Avengers: Endgame 2. Captain Marvel 3. Spider-Man: Far From Home 4. Toy Story 4 5. The Lion King 6. Star Wars: Episode IX 7. Aladdin 8. X-Men: Dark Phoenix 9. Glass 10. Jumanji Sequel

In news that I'm sure will send you to the fainting couch straightaway, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are the most anticipated movies of 2019. What was that about superhero fatigue? Yeah, it's a pipe dream.