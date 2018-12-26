12/26/2018
Saoirse Ronan Joins 'The French Dispatch', Reuniting With Wes Anderson And Timothee Chalamet
This is pretty much the norm by now, but it has been another great year for Saoirse Ronan. Her lead performance in Mary Queen of Scots is earning the kind of praise that we have come to expect from the three-time Oscar-nominated actress. With days still left before 2019 arrives, it's already looking like Ronan will thrive yet again
Ronan is rejoining Wes Anderson for his latest film, The French Dispatch. She previously worked with Anderson on 2014's The Grand Budapest Hotel. The news was revealed by Ronan herself during an interview Gold Derby, after being asked straight up about it...
“Yeah, yeah. Has that been released? Well, it has now. [laughs],” Ronan said. "Yeah, in the spring.”
Anderson is putting together a great cast of stars he's worked with before and some new faces. Along with Ronan the film includes Timothee Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Benicio Del Toro, Jeffrey Wright, and likely more big names to follow. The film has been described as "a love letter to journalists" and follows an American newspaper at an outpost in 20th-century Paris.
The duo of Ronan and Chalamet is shaping up to be one we'll be following for a long time. They previously worked together on Lady Bird, and will again in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women.