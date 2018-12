Rupert Wyatt Exits Showtime's 'Halo' TV Series

Live-action adaptations of thevideo game have had their share of ups and downs. For more than a decade multiple attempts have been made with some pretty big names, including Peter Jackson, Neill Blomkamp, and Steven Spielberg. While a digital series starrings Mike Colter and exec-produced by Ridley Scott did get completed, Showtime set forth on a new series that would be directed byRupert Wyatt. Well, it's just hit a significant hurdle as Wyatt has dropped out.According to Variety and confirmed by Gary Levine, Showtime's president of programming, Wyatt had to exit the project as director and exec-producer due to scheduling changes. Kyle Killen remains on board as showrunner. Here's a statement from Wyatt himself...Wyatt has directed just four movies in his career:, and the upcoming thriller. However, scheduling problems seem to be a consistent thing for him. You might recall he was attached to the X-Men spinoffbut dropped out for the very same reason.Showtime has already begun casting on Halo and will shift their attention to finding a new director in time for production next year.