Review: 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle' Brings You the Darker Side of Rudyard Kipling's Classic Tales

An animated romp, this is not. Be advised, there is no cartoonish bear singing about the “Bare Necessities”, Andy Serkis’s new film is based more faithfully on the source material of Rudyard Kipling’sseries of stories. It’s pretty easy to forget that all of those Disney tales that kept us entertained as kids aren’t original Disney stories. Nope they are almost all based on decidedly darker morality tales from generations past when an evil witch wasn’t banished to a land without candy and rainbows, she was beheaded. What I’m trying to say here is that this isn’t a movie for young kids, 10 and up would be my suggestion. Based on Kipling’s short story collection,, while itself is a compilation of all of Mowgli’s adventures from his twonovels,follows the upbringing of the boy from when he’s found as a tiny “man-cub” to his eventual seat as a leader in the jungle. It’s directed by Andy Serkis who, if you didn’t already know, is THE name in motion capture CGI performances, Gollum, Caesar from, Supreme Leader Snoke.if there’s a major CG character in a big-budget movie, he’s probably the guy playing him, needless to say the film achieves its talking animals through some pretty impressive CGI.