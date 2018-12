Review: ‘American Renegades,’ Another Mediocre Macho Action Film

follows a group of five Navy Seals that is led by Barnes (Sullivan Stapleton), who is the stereotypical 'hardass with a heart of gold' leader.is set up through a prologue that shows Nazis in the mid-40s ravaging a European town in Yugoslavia. They take artwork, gold bricks, villagers’ possessions, and pretty much anything else they can get their hands on. A group of locals fights back by blowing up a dam – which submerges the entire town and all the Nazis (and their gold) under a giant lake. Fast forward 50ish years and we are in the town of Sarajevo, and you guessed it, this town happens to surround a huge lake that may or may not have a sunken city at the bottom of it (spoiler alert – it does). Our group of Seals has a mission to abduct the ruthless Serbian general Milic (Peter Davor), and to do so quickly and quietly. The plan is to pose as reporters interviewing him, take out his security detail, and escape through the back of the building. Things go awry and naturally that leads to the entire Seals team commandeering a tank and blasting their way through the streets to safety.