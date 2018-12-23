Podcast: BUMBLEBEE, AQUAMAN, And More On The Busiest Movie Weekend Of The Year!

It's the busiest movie weekend of the year! We've been waiting to see how this one would play out all year long, and now it's BUMBLEBEE squaring off with AQUAMAN squaring off with MARY POPPINS RETURNS squaring off with VICE squaring off with WELCOME TO MARWEN! We've got reviews of them all so tune in to find out which are worth seeing this holiday weekend!
Tune in for a jam-packed show! And be sure to follow my podcast Cinema Royale here on Blogtalkradio as part of Critical: The Movie Critics Network!