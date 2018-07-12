Podcast: AVENGERS: ENDGAME Trailer Reaction and Breakdown





Holy crap they finally did it! Marvel has unleashed the AVENGERS: ENDGAME trailer on an unsuspecting world of fanboys! Not only did we just find out the movie's title, but the footage we got sets up one climactic clash with Thanos! I'm taking just a few minutes of Cinema Royale time to give my thoughts on the trailer and what to look forward to when the film arrives.





