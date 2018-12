Pixar Announces New Film 'Onward' Featuring Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, And More

pic.twitter.com/i380kQi3nj Just Announced: The next original feature from Pixar Animation Studios, “Onward,” starring Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer, will arrive in theatres March 6, 2020! #PixarOnward December 12, 2018

While other challengers have definitely emerged, Pixar remains the gold standard for animated hits. Any time a new film is announced it's a very big deal, especially when it also marks the start of a potential new franchise. Disney has announced Pixar's 2020 film will be titled, and it will have an all-star cast providing the voices.Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus will be voicing, to be released on March 6th 2020. There are no plot details at or a confirmed director, but it's possible, even likely this is the untitled "suburban fantasy world" film by Dan Scanlon ( that was teased at last year's D23 conference . Here is how it was described back then: