Pixar Announces New Film 'Onward' Featuring Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, And More

While other challengers have definitely emerged, Pixar remains the gold standard for animated hits. Any time a new film is announced it's a very big deal, especially when it also marks the start of a potential new franchise. Disney has announced Pixar's 2020 film will be titled Onward, and it will have an all-star cast providing the voices.
Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus will be voicing Onward, to be released on March 6th 2020. There are no plot details at or a confirmed director, but it's possible, even likely this is the untitled "suburban fantasy world" film by Dan Scanlon (Monsters University) that was teased at last year's D23 conference. Here is how it was described back then:
According to Scanlon, who lost his father at a very young age, the film is inspired by the question he’s always asked: who was my father? The story is set in a world with no humans—only elves, trolls and sprites—“anything that would be on the side of a van in the ’70s,” said the director. “In the film, we’re going to tell the story of two teenage elf brothers whose father died when they were too young to remember him. But thanks to the little magic still left in the world, the boys embark on a quest that will allow them a chance to spend one last magical day with their father.”
Just Announced: The next original feature from Pixar Animation Studios, “Onward,” starring Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer, will arrive in theatres March 6, 2020! #PixarOnward pic.twitter.com/i380kQi3nj— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) December 12, 2018