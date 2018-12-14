Noah Hawley To Direct Reverse-Flowing Film 'To Be Read Backwards'









To Be Read Backwards, which sounds like it's on some Benjamin Button shit. The story follows a man whose life begins at his death, and he learns more about himself as he and the world unravel in reverse, "ultimately revealing humanity and mystery." According to THR , Hawley will direct an adaptation of popular writer Matthew Baker's short story,, which sounds like it's on someshit. The story follows a man whose life begins at his death, and he learns more about himself as he and the world unravel in reverse, "ultimately revealing humanity and mystery."





The rights were acquired by Fox, who continue to pile on projects despite the Disney deal's looming finalization. Remember, they also have Hawley attached to a Doctor Doom film that will probably go nowhere.

Noah Hawley isn't content with creating hit TV showsand, he's looking to make moves on the big screen. Already he's set for his directorial debut, the astronaut dramawith Natalie Portman, and now Hawley has another film in the works that sounds so weird it could make for an average episode of